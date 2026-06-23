Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Opens Today: GMP at ₹12

The initial public offering (IPO) of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited has opened for subscription on June 23, 2026, and will remain open until June 25, 2026. The company, known for operating luxury ocean cruises in India, is seeking to raise ₹585 crore through a fresh issue of shares.
With India’s cruise tourism industry still in its early growth phase, Waterways Leisure Tourism is positioning itself as a leading player in a niche segment. Here’s a detailed look at the IPO, company profile, financial performance, grey market premium (GMP), and key investment considerations.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Open Date
|June 23, 2026
|IPO Close Date
|June 25, 2026
|Allotment Date
|June 29, 2026
|Listing Date
|July 1, 2026
|Issue Type
|Book Built Issue
|Issue Size
|₹585 Crore
|Fresh Issue
|72,40,099 Shares
|Price Band
|₹769 – ₹808 per Share
|Face Value
|₹10 per Share
|Lot Size
|18 Shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,544
|Listing Exchange
|NSE & BSE
|Lead Manager
|Centrum Broking Ltd.
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue, meaning the proceeds raised will be utilized by the company for business purposes rather than providing an exit to existing shareholders.
Incorporated in November 2020, Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited has emerged as one of India’s leading domestic ocean cruise operators. The company offers premium cruise experiences tailored to Indian consumers, combining hospitality, entertainment, cuisine, and cultural experiences.
Its flagship vessel, MV Empress, operates across multiple domestic destinations including Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry. The company also serves select international destinations such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.
As of March 31, 2026:
MV Empress features 796 cabins and offers a wide range of amenities including restaurants, entertainment shows, casino facilities, spa services, swimming pools, fitness centers, children’s activities, gaming zones, and event spaces for weddings and corporate gatherings.
One of the distinguishing features of Waterways Leisure Tourism is its asset-light operating model.
The company outsources several operational functions such as:
This strategy enables management to focus on customer experience, marketing, route expansion, and operational efficiency while reducing fixed costs.
Additionally, a significant portion of bookings are generated directly through the company’s website, mobile application, call centers, and customer service channels, helping improve margins by reducing dependency on third-party travel platforms.
Cruise tourism remains underpenetrated in India compared to global markets. Rising disposable incomes, growing interest in experiential travel, and increasing domestic tourism are creating opportunities for organized cruise operators.
Waterways Leisure Tourism plans to strengthen its position through fleet expansion, including the proposed addition of Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun, which could significantly increase passenger capacity and route offerings.
|Particulars
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Total Income
|586.99
|597.68
|452.15
|EBITDA
|117.48
|215.46
|111.15
|Profit After Tax
|52.14
|168.19
|-122.73
|Assets
|341.78
|247.37
|399.20
|Net Worth
|80.20
|32.78
|-118.07
|Borrowings
|101.90
|30.44
|5.18
The company has shown a significant turnaround from losses in FY24 to profitability in FY25 and FY26. However, investors should note that profit after tax declined considerably in FY26 compared to FY25, while borrowings increased substantially.
|KPI
|FY26
|ROE
|0.92%
|ROCE
|1.14%
|Debt/Equity
|1.27
|RoNW
|92.70%
|EPS
|₹8.00
|P/E Ratio
|100.96x
|Price to Book Value
|65.64x
The IPO is being offered at a relatively high valuation, with a P/E ratio exceeding 100 times earnings at the upper price band.
The company plans to utilize the net proceeds primarily for:
The majority of the funds will be used for payment towards deposits, advance lease rentals, and monthly lease payments to its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt. Ltd.
The remaining proceeds will be used for routine corporate requirements and operational needs.
Unlike some growth-focused IPOs, a substantial portion of the issue proceeds is earmarked for lease-related obligations rather than direct expansion projects.
|Category
|Pre-Issue
|Post-Issue
|Promoters
|99.27%
|89.35%
Promoters will continue to hold a significant majority stake in the company after the IPO.
The IPO has witnessed a relatively modest GMP ahead of subscription.
|Date
|GMP
|June 18, 2026
|₹20
|June 19, 2026
|₹16
|June 20, 2026
|₹24
|June 21, 2026
|₹10
|June 22, 2026
|₹12
|June 23, 2026
|₹12
At the upper price band of ₹808, the latest GMP of ₹12 indicates an estimated listing price of around ₹820, suggesting a premium of approximately 1.5%.
While GMP should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance, it offers a snapshot of prevailing market sentiment toward the issue.
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