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Xtranet Technologies IPO Opens Today: Price Band, GMP Outlook, Dates, Financials & Review

23 Jul 2026 , 11:40 AM

Xtranet Technologies IPO opened for subscription on 23 July 2026 and will remain open until 27 July 2026. The company aims to raise ₹166.80 crore through a 100% fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares. The IPO is a Book Build Issue and the shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE on 30 July 2026.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹120 to ₹127 per share, with a minimum application size of 110 shares, requiring a retail investment of ₹13,970 at the upper price band.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Details

  • IPO Open Date: 23 July 2026
  • IPO Close Date: 27 July 2026
  • Issue Size: ₹166.80 crore
  • Issue Type: Book Build IPO
  • Fresh Issue: 1.31 crore shares
  • Price Band: ₹120–₹127 per share
  • Lot Size: 110 shares
  • Minimum Retail Investment: ₹13,970
  • Listing Exchange: NSE & BSE
  • Tentative Listing Date: 30 July 2026

Xtranet Technologies IPO Timeline

Event Date
IPO Opens 23 July 2026
IPO Closes 27 July 2026
Allotment 28 July 2026
Refund Initiation 29 July 2026
Shares Credited 29 July 2026
Listing 30 July 2026

About Xtranet Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2002, Xtranet Technologies Ltd. is an integrated IT solutions company providing enterprise applications, digital transformation services, managed IT services, cloud solutions, infrastructure management, cybersecurity, system integration, and proprietary technology platforms.

The company serves clients across multiple industries, with a strong presence in Government departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Its business model combines fixed-price projects, recurring service contracts, and time-and-material engagements, ensuring diversified revenue streams.

Its key offerings include:

  • Enterprise Applications and ERP Solutions
  • IT Infrastructure & System Integration
  • Managed IT Services
  • Cloud Services (IaaS, PaaS & SaaS)
  • Digital Transformation Platforms
  • XtraTrust and Synergy Low-Code Platform

As of 30 April 2026, the company had 504 permanent employees.

Competitive Strengths

  • Strong execution record with Government and PSU projects
  • Long-term relationships with marquee clients
  • Experienced management team
  • Presence across multiple locations in India
  • Diverse portfolio of enterprise IT solutions and managed services

Financial Performance

Xtranet Technologies has delivered healthy growth over the past few years.

Financials (₹ Crore) FY26 FY25 FY24
Total Income 366.01 276.53 233.26
Profit After Tax 40.73 30.03 10.94
EBITDA 63.18 47.20 18.86
Net Worth 136.01 95.49 38.78

Between FY25 and FY26:

  • Revenue increased by 32%
  • Profit After Tax grew by 36%
  • EBITDA margin improved to 17.30%
  • PAT Margin increased to 11.15%

Key IPO Valuation Metrics

  • Post-Issue EPS: ₹7.79
  • Post-Issue P/E: 16.30x
  • ROE: 34.78%
  • ROCE: 32.52%
  • RoNW: 29.60%
  • Debt-to-Equity: 0.63
  • Market Capitalisation: ₹664.03 crore

The valuation appears reasonable for an IT services company demonstrating consistent revenue growth and profitability.

Objects of the Issue

The company plans to utilize the IPO proceeds for:

  • Repayment of outstanding borrowings – ₹21.99 crore
  • Purchase of systems and hardware – ₹7.30 crore
  • Working capital requirements – ₹102 crore
  • General corporate purposes

The significant allocation toward working capital indicates the company’s focus on supporting future business expansion.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Listing Gain
23 Jul 2026 (Open) ₹127 ₹13 ₹140 10.24%
22 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹13 ₹140 10.24%
21 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹18 ₹145 14.17%
20 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹26 ₹153 20.47%

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Trend Analysis

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Xtranet Technologies IPO has witnessed a gradual decline over the last few days. The GMP has fallen from ₹26 on 20 July to ₹13 on 23 July 2026, reducing the estimated listing gain from 20.47% to 10.24%.

Despite the moderation in grey market sentiment, the IPO continues to trade at a premium, indicating that the market still expects a positive listing. Investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee listing performance. Subscription levels, overall market conditions, and investor demand during the bidding period will play a crucial role in determining the final listing outcome.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BookBuildIPO
  • #BSEIPO
  • #EnterpriseSolutions
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #IPOInvestment
  • #IPOListing
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