Xtranet Technologies IPO Opens Today: Price Band, GMP Outlook, Dates, Financials & Review

23 Jul 2026 , 11:40 AM
Xtranet Technologies IPO opened for subscription on 23 July 2026 and will remain open until 27 July 2026. The company aims to raise ₹166.80 crore through a 100% fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares. The IPO is a Book Build Issue and the shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE on 30 July 2026.
The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹120 to ₹127 per share, with a minimum application size of 110 shares, requiring a retail investment of ₹13,970 at the upper price band.
|Event
|Date
|IPO Opens
|23 July 2026
|IPO Closes
|27 July 2026
|Allotment
|28 July 2026
|Refund Initiation
|29 July 2026
|Shares Credited
|29 July 2026
|Listing
|30 July 2026
Founded in 2002, Xtranet Technologies Ltd. is an integrated IT solutions company providing enterprise applications, digital transformation services, managed IT services, cloud solutions, infrastructure management, cybersecurity, system integration, and proprietary technology platforms.
The company serves clients across multiple industries, with a strong presence in Government departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Its business model combines fixed-price projects, recurring service contracts, and time-and-material engagements, ensuring diversified revenue streams.
Its key offerings include:
As of 30 April 2026, the company had 504 permanent employees.
Xtranet Technologies has delivered healthy growth over the past few years.
|Financials (₹ Crore)
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Total Income
|366.01
|276.53
|233.26
|Profit After Tax
|40.73
|30.03
|10.94
|EBITDA
|63.18
|47.20
|18.86
|Net Worth
|136.01
|95.49
|38.78
Between FY25 and FY26:
The valuation appears reasonable for an IT services company demonstrating consistent revenue growth and profitability.
The company plans to utilize the IPO proceeds for:
The significant allocation toward working capital indicates the company’s focus on supporting future business expansion.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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