Xtranet Technologies IPO Subscription Hits 4.33x; GMP Indicates Modest Listing Gains

Xtranet Technologies Ltd. IPO received a strong response from investors, with the issue subscribed 4.33 times overall during the bidding period. The IT solutions company, which provides enterprise technology services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and digital transformation offerings, attracted significant interest from retail and non-institutional investors.

The IPO was priced at ₹127 per share, while the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at around ₹7, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹134 per share and a potential listing gain of approximately 5.51%.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Trend

The IPO grey market premium showed some moderation over the past few sessions:

27 July 2026: GMP ₹7 | Estimated listing price ₹134 | Expected gain 5.51%

GMP ₹7 | Estimated listing price ₹134 | Expected gain 5.51% 24 July 2026: GMP ₹10 | Estimated listing price ₹137 | Expected gain 7.09%

GMP ₹10 | Estimated listing price ₹137 | Expected gain 7.09% 23 July 2026: GMP ₹8 | Estimated listing price ₹135 | Expected gain 6.30%

GMP ₹8 | Estimated listing price ₹135 | Expected gain 6.30% 22 July 2026: GMP ₹13 | Estimated listing price ₹140 | Expected gain 10.24%

GMP ₹13 | Estimated listing price ₹140 | Expected gain 10.24% 21 July 2026: GMP ₹18 | Estimated listing price ₹145 | Expected gain 14.17%

Xtranet Technologies IPO Subscription Details

The IPO witnessed strong demand, particularly from non-institutional and retail investors.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Subscribed 0.93 times Shares offered: 26,26,800 Portion allocation: 28.6%

Subscribed 0.93 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 7.84 times Shares offered: 19,70,100 Portion allocation: 21.4%

Subscribed 7.84 times Small NII (up to ₹10 lakh): Subscribed 9.52 times

Subscribed 9.52 times Big NII (above ₹10 lakh): Subscribed 7.00 times

Subscribed 7.00 times Retail Individual Investors (RII): Subscribed 4.78 times Shares offered: 45,96,900 Portion allocation: 50%

Subscribed 4.78 times Overall Subscription: 4.33 times Total shares subscribed: 91,93,800

4.33 times

Xtranet Technologies IPO Valuation

The company’s post-issue valuation metrics indicate healthy profitability:

Post-Issue EPS: ₹7.79

₹7.79 Post-Issue P/E Ratio: 16.30x

16.30x ROE: 34.78%

34.78% ROCE: 32.52%

32.52% Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 29.60%

29.60% Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 0.63

0.63 Market Capitalisation: ₹664.03 crore

The valuation appears competitive compared with the broader IT services sector, supported by consistent revenue growth, profitability, and a diversified customer base.