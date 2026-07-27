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Xtranet Technologies IPO Subscription Hits 4.33x; GMP Indicates Modest Listing Gains

27 Jul 2026 , 12:12 PM

Xtranet Technologies Ltd. IPO received a strong response from investors, with the issue subscribed 4.33 times overall during the bidding period. The IT solutions company, which provides enterprise technology services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and digital transformation offerings, attracted significant interest from retail and non-institutional investors.

The IPO was priced at ₹127 per share, while the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at around ₹7, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹134 per share and a potential listing gain of approximately 5.51%.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Trend

The IPO grey market premium showed some moderation over the past few sessions:

  • 27 July 2026: GMP ₹7 | Estimated listing price ₹134 | Expected gain 5.51%
  • 24 July 2026: GMP ₹10 | Estimated listing price ₹137 | Expected gain 7.09%
  • 23 July 2026: GMP ₹8 | Estimated listing price ₹135 | Expected gain 6.30%
  • 22 July 2026: GMP ₹13 | Estimated listing price ₹140 | Expected gain 10.24%
  • 21 July 2026: GMP ₹18 | Estimated listing price ₹145 | Expected gain 14.17%

Xtranet Technologies IPO Subscription Details

The IPO witnessed strong demand, particularly from non-institutional and retail investors.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Subscribed 0.93 times
    • Shares offered: 26,26,800
    • Portion allocation: 28.6%
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 7.84 times
    • Shares offered: 19,70,100
    • Portion allocation: 21.4%
  • Small NII (up to ₹10 lakh): Subscribed 9.52 times
  • Big NII (above ₹10 lakh): Subscribed 7.00 times
  • Retail Individual Investors (RII): Subscribed 4.78 times
    • Shares offered: 45,96,900
    • Portion allocation: 50%
  • Overall Subscription: 4.33 times
    • Total shares subscribed: 91,93,800

Xtranet Technologies IPO Valuation

The company’s post-issue valuation metrics indicate healthy profitability:

  • Post-Issue EPS: ₹7.79
  • Post-Issue P/E Ratio: 16.30x
  • ROE: 34.78%
  • ROCE: 32.52%
  • Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 29.60%
  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 0.63
  • Market Capitalisation: ₹664.03 crore

The valuation appears competitive compared with the broader IT services sector, supported by consistent revenue growth, profitability, and a diversified customer base.

Disclaimer: The stock(s) and IPO discussed in this article are mentioned solely for informational and educational purposes. This content should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all related offer documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #CloudServices
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndianIPO
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOListing
  • #ITServices
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