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Amara Raja stock rallies 17% as Lithium-Ion Ambitions Gain Momentum

22 Apr 2026 , 02:52 PM

Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility witnessed a sharp intraday rally of over 17% in a broadly weak market session, touching highs near ₹903.70. The stock also emerged as the top performer in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, underscoring strong investor appetite despite overall market pressure.

The rally was accompanied by an extraordinary spike in trading activity, with nearly 19 million shares changing hands compared to just about 0.5 million in the previous session. This surge in volumes signals a sudden and concentrated wave of market interest, likely driven by renewed optimism around the company’s electric mobility and energy storage roadmap.

EV cell manufacturing plans fuel optimism

A key trigger behind the recent momentum is the company’s stated plan to begin bulk production of lithium-ion EV cells from next year. According to executive director Vikram Gourineni, this milestone could position Amara Raja as a serious domestic player in India’s emerging EV battery ecosystem.

If successful, the company would become only the second Indian firm after Ola Electric Mobility to initiate local EV cell manufacturing, an area currently dominated by global suppliers. This development is being viewed as strategically important, given India’s push to reduce import dependence in critical energy storage technologies.

Aggressive investment and long-term EV strategy

The company’s EV ambitions are backed by a significant capital commitment. In 2022, it announced a planned investment of ₹9,500 crore over a 10-year period focused on lithium-ion research, development, and manufacturing.

Its broader strategy spans multiple segments of the EV value chain, including battery packs, EV charging infrastructure, and cell production. The company has also taken exposure in battery technology startups such as Log-9 Materials, signaling an intent to build an integrated EV ecosystem rather than operate in isolation.

Gigafactory and capacity expansion plans

Amara Raja has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government for a lithium-ion gigafactory project. The proposed facility is expected to include:

  • Up to 16 GWh of cell manufacturing capacity
  • Up to 5 GWh of battery assembly capacity

Alongside EV-focused expansion, the company is also strengthening its presence in energy storage. It aims to double telecom lithium energy storage deployment to 2 GWh in the current year, having already crossed the 1 GWh milestone.

Profitability concerns remain a key watchpoint

Despite strong strategic positioning, analysts remain cautious about near-term financial implications. Brokerage firms have noted that lithium-ion cell manufacturing typically requires large-scale operations, around 8–10 GWh or more, to achieve meaningful profitability. This suggests that early phases of Amara Raja’s transition into cell manufacturing could exert pressure on earnings before economies of scale are fully realized.

Market sentiment driven by structural EV tailwinds

Investor enthusiasm around the stock reflects broader structural themes playing out in India’s energy and mobility space. Rising EV adoption, supportive government policies, and a global shift away from fossil fuels are collectively strengthening the long-term outlook for battery manufacturers and energy storage players.

For Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, the current rally appears to be less about immediate financial performance and more about the market pricing in a potential transformation, from a traditional energy storage company into a vertically integrated EV battery and infrastructure player.

Whether this optimism translates into sustained earnings growth will depend on execution, scale achievement, and how quickly the company can bridge the gap between capital-heavy investment and commercial profitability in the evolving EV ecosystem.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AmaraRajaEnergyAndMobility
  • #BatteryManufacturing
  • #ElectricVehiclesIndia
  • #EVStocks
  • #EVTransition
  • #Gigafactory
  • #LithiumIonBatteries
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