Fed cuts another 25 bps; but hints at end of rate cuts for 2025

RATE CUTS COME WITH A CAVEAT
Ahead of the October 28-29 meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC), the debate was whether the Fed would cut rates by 25-bps or by 50-bps. That debate was not surprising. Powell and other members of the Fed like Michelle Bowman and Neil Kashkari had underlined that the risk of unemployment was more serious than the risk of inflation. Hence, the assumption was of 2 more rate cuts in 2025, possibly front-loaded in October itself. Eventually, the Fed decided to settle for a 25-bps rate cut in October.
However, what was critical was Powell’s cautionary note in his statement; not to expect more rate cuts in 2025. That was, probably, an indication that markets can expect the next rate cut from the Fed only in 2026. There are two reasons for this shift in view. Firstly, inflation continues to be sticky, with the latest CPI inflation reading at 3.0%, a full 100-bps above the Fed target. Secondly, with the US under shutdown since 01-October, data flows have been erratic. Even the CPI inflation for September was put out 12 days late.
There was another important decision taken in the October Fed meet. The Fed has stopped the drawdown of its balance sheet, which it has been doing since 2022 to reduce the size of the balance sheet. The Fed balance sheet had bloated to about $9 Trillion due to COVID liquidity infusion. Over the last 3 years, that has tempered to $6.6 Trillion. It is still much higher than pre-COVID levels, but the Fed has decided to freeze additional drawdowns on the balance sheet to ensure adequate liquidity. That will be compensatory.
WHAT WE READ FROM OCTOBER 2025 FOMC STATEMENT
At Jackson Hole in late August, Powell had committed to rate cuts, and he has since delivered 2 rate cuts. Here is what we read from the Fed statement.
To sum up, it is not just the debate of inflation versus jobs; but, also, about how to drive in the fog. Data-driven decisions are hard to make in the absence of credible data.
WHY A DECEMBER RATE CUT LOOKS LESS LIKELY?
There are 3 reasons why it looks increasingly unlikely that the Fed will undertake another 25-bps rate cut in December. Firstly, the FOMC itself looks internally divided about the trajectory of rates with members increasingly veering towards status quo on rates. In such cases, a simple majority would be flawed. Secondly, while the rate cuts are helping GDP growth, that is not translating into jobs growth. The core objective is not being met.
Thirdly, as Powell himself admitted, the FOMC was driving in the fog. Data flows have almost dried up and Fed is basing its inferences on data packets from different sources. According to Powell, that may be a risky situation to take any affirmative view. Last, but not the least, the markets cannot underestimate the impact of inflation, which remains sticky, if not persistent. Liquidity was, anyways, being addressed by restarting asset purchases.
WHAT IS THE ROAD AHEAD FOR FED RATES?
Here are the CME Fedwatch probabilities of rate moves at selected upcoming Fed meets.
|Fed Meet
|175-200
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|67.8%
|32.2%
|Nil
|Jan-26
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|22.5%
|56.0%
|21.5%
|Mar-26
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|8.6%
|35.2%
|42.9%
|13.3%
|Jun-26
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.4%
|15.8%
|36.6%
|34.4%
|10.4%
|0.4%
|Sep-26
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.9%
|7.4%
|23.4%
|35.4%
|25.4%
|7.1%
|0.4%
|Dec-26
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|3.6%
|13.1%
|27.1%
|31.5%
|19.1%
|4.8%
|0.3%
|Mar-27
|Nil
|0.1%
|0.9%
|4.7%
|14.7%
|27.5%
|30.1%
|17.5%
|4.3%
|0.3%
|Jun-27
|Nil
|0.2%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|13.9%
|24.0%
|27.1%
|19.0%
|7.7%
|1.6%
|Sep-27
|Nil
|0.2%
|1.1%
|4.5%
|12.3%
|22.1%
|26.5%
|20.5%
|9.8%
|2.9%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
Post the October 2025 Fed meeting, there have been some interesting changes that have happened in the overall Fed rate pricing structure.
Compared to September, the optimism over sustained rate cuts has reduced substantially in October. Apparently, the problems are complex and quality data is not forthcoming. As the old piece of wisdom goes, “When in doubt, opt for status quo.”
