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Jio IPO Open Date - Reliance to file DHRP in May

17 Apr 2026 , 07:22 PM

As reported in Bloomberg – Reliance Industries is preparing to move ahead with the long-anticipated initial public offering of its digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, in what is expected to become one of India’s largest-ever IPOs.

The filing, initially expected by the end of March, has now been pushed to May as the company adjusts its timing strategy in response to softer global market conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, including concerns linked to conflict-related developments affecting investor sentiment.

The delay is largely strategic. By moving the filing window, Reliance aims to include a full fiscal year of financial results ending March 31. This allows the company to present more comprehensive and up-to-date data, including:

  • Full-year earnings performance
  • Recent subscriber growth trends
  • Updated ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) figures

This approach is intended to strengthen the valuation narrative and provide investors with a clearer picture of Jio’s growth momentum at a time when telecom and digital services remain closely watched sectors.

Preparations for the offering are already in advanced stages. A notably large syndicate of 19 banks has been appointed to manage the issue, underscoring the scale and complexity of the planned listing.

Among the key financial advisors and banking partners involved are:

  • Kotak Mahindra Capital
  • Morgan Stanley
  • JM Financial
  • Goldman Sachs
  • HSBC
  • Bank of America
  • Citigroup

The scale of this syndicate signals a “mega IPO” structure, typically associated with highly anticipated, high-value listings that require extensive global investor outreach.

The revised timeline reflects a cautious stance on market conditions. Global volatility and geopolitical risks have contributed to weaker sentiment in equity markets, prompting Reliance to wait for a more favorable window.

Key factors influencing timing include:

  • Global market stability and liquidity conditions
  • Investor risk appetite and sentiment toward large IPOs
  • Geopolitical uncertainty affecting broader capital flows

In this context, delaying the filing is viewed as a way to optimize pricing and demand conditions for the offering.

The company is currently reported to be in a “silent period” ahead of earnings, which restricts public communication and formal confirmations. As a result, much of the information around timing and structure remains based on preparatory activity and market reporting rather than official announcements.

If launched on schedule, the Jio Platforms IPO could mark a significant milestone, potentially the largest public offering in India’s history and the first major Reliance subsidiary listing in nearly two decades. Market conditions over the coming months will likely determine whether the May timeline holds or shifts further.

For now, the focus remains on preparing a tightly timed debut that balances market readiness with maximum valuation potential.

Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Related Tags

  • #ARPU
  • #BankOfAmerica
  • #Citigroup
  • #FinancialNews
  • #GoldmanSachs
  • #IndiaStockMarket
  • #InvestmentBanking
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