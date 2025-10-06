NFO Pick – (Bandhan Healthcare Fund)

WHAT CONSTITUTES HEALTHCARE FUNDS
Healthcare funds in India have a wide array of choices to invest in. There is the traditional pharma sector, which includes bulk drugs, active pharma active ingredients (APIs), Value added APIs, and formulations. Other emerging opportunities are the manufacture of medical equipment and contract manufacturing or CDMO. The other big opportunity is the hospitals space, which has become largely an organized sector business now.
The third aspect of the healthcare space that has emerged in the last few years is the diagnostics centres. These include centres that undertake basic tests to advanced tests and are also either affiliated to hospitals or are recognized by the hospitals. Healthcare Funds are not too cyclical in their performance, as they tend to be defensive and also aggressive in select phases of the cycle. That makes them reliable wealth creators over the long run.
WHY INVESTORS MUST OPT FOR A HEALTHCARE FUND?
There are several advantages in opting or a healthcare fund.
Let us turn to how healthcare funds have performed over different time frames!
HOW HEALTHCARE FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA
Healthcare Funds in India manage ₹32,196 Crore AUM across 17 funds; with 9 funds having 5-year track record. Here we have only looked at the active healthcare funds and not considered the passive healthcare index funds. Here are the top-9 active healthcare funds based on 5-year CAGR returns (Direct Plans).
|Scheme
Name
|1-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ICICI Prudential (P.H.D.) Fund
|1.75
|28.24
|20.68
|6,305.94
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|1.75
|26.15
|20.24
|3,968.65
|Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund
|-1.48
|23.76
|18.98
|1,306.08
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|-3.22
|24.38
|18.69
|3,108.31
|Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund
|-1.31
|21.97
|18.53
|2,783.40
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|-0.24
|25.35
|18.37
|1,108.72
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|-3.17
|22.15
|18.25
|8,197.53
|ABSL Pharma & Healthcare Fund
|-4.04
|22.71
|16.60
|837.80
|LIC MF Healthcare Fund
|-0.29
|20.64
|14.90
|86.22
Data Source: AMFI
Small-Cap Funds generated average 1-year return of -1.14%, 3-year CAGR returns of 23.93%, and 5-year CAGR returns of 18.36%. Healthcare have done extremely well in recent times on the back of a bigger opportunity matrix as well as defensive choices. Return dispersion is low over longer time durations, and that is an advantage to investors.
GLANCE AT BANDHAN HEALTHCARE FUND
Here are key details of the Bandhan Healthcare Fund.
Bandhan Healthcare Fund will be classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term capital gains (STCG) will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). Long term capital gains (LTCG) will be taxed at 15%, after a base tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 Lakhs per fiscal year.
