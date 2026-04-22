iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

Nifty IT Index Falls 4.95% Amid Broad Market Pressure

22 Apr 2026 , 01:41 PM

The Nifty IT Index witnessed a sharp decline of 4.56%, closing at 30,278.20. The fall reflected widespread selling pressure across the technology sector, driven by weak earnings performance and cautious demand outlook. Investor sentiment turned negative as concerns grew over near-term growth sustainability in the IT space.

Heavy Selling Across Major IT Stocks

The selloff was broad-based, with most large-cap IT stocks ending in the red. HCLTech plunged 10%, while Tech Mahindra fell 6.23% to ₹1,407.30. Persistent Systems declined 5.16% to ₹5,055.10 after slightly weak results. Coforge dropped 5.79% to ₹1,218.00, and Infosys slipped 4.23% to ₹1,257.70. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 3.93% to ₹2,507.80, LTIMindtree declined 4.05% to ₹4,565.00, Mphasis lost 2.85% to ₹2,350.00, and Wipro edged down 0.95% to ₹203.07. In contrast, Oracle Financial Services Software stood out as the only gainer with a 0.76% rise to ₹7,991.00.

Earnings Misses Trigger Sharp Stock Reactions

A major trigger for the decline was weak earnings from key IT companies. HCLTech reported Q4FY26 net profit of ₹4,488 crore, up 4% YoY but below analyst expectations of ₹4,657 crore. Revenue stood at ₹33,981 crore, reflecting a 12.3% YoY increase, but still failing to support investor sentiment. Similarly, Persistent Systems saw its stock fall 5.16% to ₹5,055.10 after reporting results that were slightly below market expectations.

Muted Growth Outlook for Tech Mahindra and Infosys

Guidance from major IT firms also pointed to subdued momentum. Tech Mahindra is expected to report Q4FY26 revenue of $1,624 million, up just 0.9% QoQ, translating to ₹14,804 crore in INR terms, which represents 2.9% QoQ growth. Constant currency growth remains muted at around ~0.5% QoQ. Meanwhile, Infosys is projected to post a net profit of ₹7,508.6 crore, up 4% YoY from ₹7,218 crore last year, but lower than ₹7,625 crore in Q3FY26, marking a sequential decline of -1.5% QoQ. Revenue is estimated at ₹46,567 crore, reflecting a 13.7% YoY increase from ₹40,925 crore and a 2% QoQ rise from ₹45,479 crore.

IT Sector Outlook Weakens Amid Demand Uncertainty

Overall, the correction highlights growing concerns in the IT sector despite continued revenue growth across companies ranging from 0.9% to 12.3%. Profit growth remains modest at around 4% YoY for most firms, while constant currency growth has slowed sharply to approximately ~0.5% QoQ. The slowdown is being attributed to weak client spending and delayed technology budgets amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, leading to a broad-based selloff across the sector.

Related Tags

  • #EarningsSeason
  • #ITIndustry
  • #ITStocks
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #Q4FY26Results
  • #SensexNifty
  • #StockMarketNews
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.