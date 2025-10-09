October Fed minutes shows FOMC veering to lower rates

FOMC DIVIDED OVER NUMBER OF RATE CUTS IN 2025
In the Fed meeting conducted on September 16-17, 2025; the Fed had decided to cut rates by 25 bps to the level of 4.00%-4.25%. The only dissent note had come from Stephen Miran, who had asked for a 50-bps rate cut instead of a 25-bps rate cut. Of course, the majority prevailed and the Fed decided to settle at 25-bps. What the minutes reveal is that there were widespread concerns in the FOMC members about a possible slowdown in job creation and even a likely slowdown in GDP growth. The issue was about number of cuts.
The FOMC members were broadly divided between whether to go for 1 rate cut or 2 rate cuts between now and the end of December. However, there is one additional complication that has come about. The US government is on a shutdown since October 01, 2025. During the shutdown, the non-essential services are put on hold, which includes data dissemination. Hence, the FOMC may have to take decisions in the upcoming October 28-29 FOMC meeting based on data that is incomplete. That could impact decisions, although the debate remains whether the number of rate-cuts this year should be one or two.
WHAT WE READ FROM MINUTES OF FOMC SEP-25 FED MEET?
Here are key inferences that we drew from the Fed minutes published on October 08, 2025; 3 weeks after the FOMC meeting on September 16-17, 2025.
Let us turn to what CME Fedwatch says about rates trajectory.
CME FEDWATCH HINTS 1 OR 2 MORE RATE CUTS IN 2025
The CME Fedwatch is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|92.5%
|7.5%
|Nil
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|78.6%
|20.2%
|1.1%
|Nil
|Jun-26
|Nil
|Nil
|1.7%
|12.5%
|31.2%
|34.8%
|16.8%
|2.8%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Dec-26
|1.0%
|4.6%
|13.8%
|25.3%
|28.6%
|19.0%
|6.6%
|1.0%
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
We have CME Fedwatch expectations till December 2026; although the 2025 probabilities are more reliable due to proximity.
For now, the focus of the FOMC has shifted from inflation management to controlling the side effects on the labour market. The FOMC apprehends that the situation could be a lot worse if the shutdown continues for longer. The bigger challenge for the FOMC will be that if the shutdown continues, they have to take key decisions based on incomplete inputs.
