Powell’s Comments Dampen Rate-Cut Optimism

At its October 29, 2025, meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered the target range for the federal‑funds rate by ¼ percentage point to 3.75 %–4.00 %. With a 10–2 vote, the decision was overwhelmingly in favour of a rate cut. The actions were driven by emerging pressures in money‑market rates, a modest cooling in the labour market, persistent but easing inflation, and a desire to keep policy flexible while the balance‑sheet size stabilises. To support the dual mandate of maintaining maximum employment and inflation at 2%, the FOMC has taken measures to cut the fed funds rate.
While the FOMC outcome was as expected, Asian markets reacted negatively after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that a December rate cut was not guaranteed and that policymakers would carefully assess the data after successive rate cuts. In summary, the rate cut was interpreted as a ‘hawkish cut,’ leading to profit-booking in equity markets.
Table: Key directives
|Item
|Directive
|Federal Funds Rate Target range
|Maintain 3.75% – 4.00% via open‑market operations.
|Repo
|Minimum bid 4.00 %; aggregate limit $500 bn.
|Reverse‑repo
|Offering rate 3.75%; per‑counterparty limit $160 bn/day.
|Treasury roll‑over
|Redeem coupon securities up to $5 bn/month cap; post Dec 1: no cap – all principal payments rolled over.
|Agency debt/MBS reinvestment
|Reinvest excess principal (> $35 bn/month) into Treasury securities to match maturity profile. post Dec 1: no cap – all principal reinvested in Treasury bills.
|Primary‑credit rate
|Cut to 4.00 %
Figure: History of Fed Funds Target and Effective Rate
Key Quotes From The Press Conference
On Inflation
On Growth, Consumer Spending & Business Investing
