Sep-25 SIP flows at record ₹29,361 Crore; SIP stoppage 76.3%

NEW RECORD FOR MONTHLY SIP FLOWS
If August SIP flows were hit by a long month-end; it was made up in September as gross SIP flows touched a record high of ₹29,361 Crore. The SIP stoppage ratio remains quite high, but that could be due to the overall market uncertainty. For September 2025, gross SIP flows are still a good 19.8% above September 2024.
|Monthly
MF Data
|Gross Monthly SIP
Inflows (₹ Crore)
|Sep-24
|24,509
|Oct-24
|25,323
|Nov-24
|25,320
|Dec-24
|26,459
|Jan-25
|26,400
|Feb-25
|25,999
|Mar-25
|25,926
|Apr-25
|26,632
|May-25
|26,688
|Jun-25
|27,269
|Jul-25
|28,464
|Aug-25
|28,265
|Sep-25
|29,361
Data Source: AMFI
Gross monthly SIP flows averaged ₹26,579 Crore in the rolling 12-month period to August 2025; the best in last 8 years. September 2025 marked the twelfth month in succession when the monthly SIP flows stayed above ₹25,000 Crore. While the gross SIP flows have grown consistently, the net SIP flows have been more volatile due to SIP closures.
SIP GROWTH STEADY; MILESTONES GET TOUGHER
Here are monthly SIP flows since April 2017, with each ₹1,000 Crore milestone highlighted.
|Month
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|FY23
|FY22
|FY21
|FY20
|FY19
|FY18
|March
|25,926
|19,271
|14,276
|12,328
|9,182
|8,641
|8,055
|7,119
|February
|25,999
|19,187
|13,686
|11,438
|7,528
|8,513
|8,095
|6,425
|January
|26,400
|18,838
|13,856
|11,517
|8,023
|8,532
|8,064
|6,644
|December
|26,459
|17,610
|13,573
|11,305
|8,418
|8,518
|8,022
|6,222
|November
|25,320
|17,073
|13,306
|11,005
|7,302
|8,273
|7,985
|5,893
|October
|25,323
|16,928
|13,041
|10,519
|7,800
|8,246
|7,985
|5,621
|September
|29,361
|24,509
|16,042
|12,976
|10,351
|7,788
|8,263
|7,727
|5,516
|August
|28,265
|23,547
|15,814
|12,693
|9,923
|7,792
|8,231
|7,658
|5,206
|July
|28,464
|23,332
|15,245
|12,140
|9,609
|7,831
|8,324
|7,554
|4,947
|Jun
|27,269
|21,262
|14,734
|12,276
|9,156
|7,917
|8,122
|7,554
|4,744
|May
|26,688
|20,904
|14,749
|12,286
|8,819
|8,123
|8,183
|7,304
|4,584
|April
|26,632
|20,371
|13,728
|11,863
|8,596
|8,376
|8,238
|6,690
|4,269
Data Source: AMFI
The pace of milestones has slowed in FY26, compared to FY25 and FY24. This could be due to saturation in SIP flows at higher levels amid macro uncertainty. There have been 3 milestones in first 6 months of FY26. The expectation is that gross monthly SIP flows should average above ₹30,000 Crore in the second half of FY26.
WHAT DOES THE SIP TICKET STORY TELL US?
Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year. If FY25 was the best,; then FY26 (extrapolated) promises to be better.
|Financial
Year
|Gross Annual SIP
flows (₹ Crore)
|Average Monthly
SIP Ticket (AMST)
|YOY Accretion
in (%)
|FY16-17
|₹43,921 Crore
|₹3,660 Crore
|FY17-18
|₹67,190 Crore
|₹5,600 Crore
|53.01%
|FY18-19
|₹92,693 Crore
|₹7,725 Crore
|37.95%
|FY19-20
|₹100,084 Crore
|₹8,340 Crore
|7.96%
|FY20-21
|₹96,080 Crore
|₹8,007 Crore
|-3.99%
|FY21-22
|₹124,566 Crore
|₹10,381 Crore
|29.65%
|FY22-23
|₹155,972 Crore
|₹12,998 Crore
|25.21%
|FY23-24
|₹199,219 Crore
|₹16,602 Crore
|27.73%
|FY24-25
|₹289,352 Crore
|₹24,113 Crore
|45.24%
|FY25-26
|₹333,358 Crore
|₹27,780 Crore
|15.21%
Data Source: AMFI
The FY26 gross annual SIP flows is 6 months data annualized; which is fairly reflective. These trends have only been bettered in the past. Despite the temporary lull in markets, average monthly SIPs are 15.2% higher over FY25, which in itself was a record year for SIP flows.
SIP FOLIO ACCRETION SLOWS IN SEPTEMBER 2025
SIP folios in September 2025 bounced for the fifth month in a row; after 4 months of contraction; triggered by the clean-up of defunct SIP folios. However, the SIP folios at 972.76 Lakhs are still below the December 2024 peak of 1,032.03 Lakhs. Gross SIP folio accretions in September 2025 were marginally higher MOM at 57.73 Lakhs; but SIP closures spiked to 44.03 Lakhs, resulting in SIP stoppage ratio of 76.27%. Between April 2025 (post SIP folios clean-up), the outstanding SIP folios have now bounced from 889.08 Lakhs to 972.74 Lakh folios in September 2025.
What about SIP AUM yoy? Between August 2025 and September 2025, SIP AUM grew from ₹15,18,368 Crore to ₹15,52,303 Crore; as MTM gains offset the higher SIP stoppage ratio. While AUM growth can be cyclical, it is the folio growth that needs to sustain for SIPs; which is why the SIP growth and the SIP stoppage ratio assume a lot more importance.
SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – MODERATING; BUT STILL HIGH
The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio; the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.
|Month
|SIP Stoppage
|January 2025
|109.15%
|February 2025
|122.76%
|March 2025
|128.27%
|Fiscal FY25
|75.63%
|April 2025
|352.79%
|May 2025
|72.12%
|June 2025
|77.77%
|July 2025
|62.66%
|August 2025
|74.51%
|September 2025
|76.27%
|Fiscal FY26 #
|109.36%
Data Source: AMFI (# 6 months data)
Between Jan-25 and Apr-25, the spike in SIP stoppage ratio was due to the folio reconciliation and removal of defunct folios. Now, the SIP stoppage ratio is under 100%; although it is still high by the historical standards of last 5 years. In fact, the current SIP stoppage ratio (led by market volatility) is higher than the COVID levels.
For FY26, the cumulative SIP stoppage ratio at 109.36% is normalizing, but still distorted due to the April effect. Hence, the data must be taken with a pinch of salt. The SIP folio clean-up eliminated 1.43 Crore folios; and since then, only 0.84 Crore folios have been recovered. The base is cleaner, but it will take time to recoup previous peaks!
