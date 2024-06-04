Weekly Musings – CME Fedwatch change for week to May 31, 2024

DOES WEAK GDP PAVE THE WAY FOR US RATE CUTS?
Normally, the story with GDP growth is that, the higher the better. However, in the US, it works both ways. Higher GDP is good, but it also means that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates till the GDP justified rate cuts. Also, high GDP means robust purchasing power, which would anyways neutralize any hawkishness. In such cases, the rate cuts are not needed. The second estimate of Q1-GDP in the US has come in 30 bps lower than the first advance estimate, at 1.3%. That has again raised calls for the Fed to cut rates in a pre-emptive manner. The second estimate at 1.3% for Q1 was 30 bps lower than 1.6% in the first estimate but sharply lower than 4.9% and 3.4% in Q3-2023 and Q4-2024 respectively. Here is a quick look at the data.
|GDP Data
|Q4-2022
YOY (%)
|Q1-2023
YOY (%)
|Q2-2023
YOY (%)
|Q3-2023
YOY (%)
|Q4-2023
YOY (%)
|Q1-2024
YOY (%) #
|GDP Overall
|2.6
|2.2
|2.1
|4.9
|3.4
|1.3
|GDP – Goods
|6.2
|-1.3
|0.9
|7.3
|2.6
|-3.5
|GDP-Services
|2.5
|3.2
|1.9
|2.9
|2.8
|2.8
|Structures
|-9.6
|8.9
|7.7
|10.0
|10.4
|7.9
|Auto O/P
|-1.2
|14.7
|15.4
|-7.1
|-21.8
|-7.4
|GDP Ex-Auto
|2.7
|1.9
|1.7
|5.2
|4.2
|1.5
|Non-farm GVA
|2.8
|1.8
|2.0
|5.8
|3.8
|0.9
Data Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) – # Second Estimates
Is the Q1 GDP second estimate, actually lower or is it just a cyclical phenomenon. Here is a quick evaluation of what caused this fall in GDP estimates.
Let us now turn to how the CME Fedwatch panned out in the week to May 24, 2024.
RECAP – CME FEDWATCH FOR THE WEEK ENDED MAY 24, 2024
The week to May 24, 2024 was marked by the minutes of the FOMC and the key speeches by the FOMC members. The undertone of the members continued to be relatively hawkish as the inflation continues to be sticky, making a strong case to persist with the “higher for longer approach.” Here is how the CME Fedwatch chart looked ahead of the FOMC minutes being published.
|Fed Meet
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|550-575
|Jun-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|99.1%
|0.9%
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|10.2%
|88.9%
|0.8%
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.5%
|44.9%
|50.2%
|0.5%
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.1%
|14.3%
|46.2%
|38.1%
|0.3%
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.6%
|8.0%
|31.0%
|41.9%
|18.3%
|0.2%
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|3.1%
|15.7%
|34.6%
|34.1%
|12.3%
|0.1%
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.5%
|8.7%
|24.2%
|34.4%
|24.3%
|6.8%
|0.1%
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.4%
|0.5%
|3.7%
|13.5%
|27.4%
|31.2%
|18.8%
|4.7%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|0.3%
|2.0%
|8.4%
|20.1%
|29.2%
|25.3%
|12.1%
|2.5%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.1%
|0.9%
|4.4%
|12.7%
|23.4%
|27.8%
|20.5%
|8.6%
|1.6%
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
There were 3 critical triggers in the week to May 24, 2024 with reference to CME Fedwatch. Here is what they implied.
Let us now turn to the key factors that triggered changes in the CME Fedwatch in the week to May 31, 2024.
CUT TO PRESENT: CME FEDWATCH IN WEEK TO MAY 31, 2024
The latest week to May 31, 2024 saw the CME Fedwatch continues to presume just 2 rate cut in 2024; with 45% probability of the event happening. However, despite the hawkish speeches, the sharply lower GDP and steady inflation got rid of the probability of a 25 bps rate hike. Here is the summary of the CME Fedwatch post the FOMC minutes.
|Fed Meet
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|550-575
|Jun-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.4%
|95.6%
|Nil
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|15.7%
|83.8%
|Nil
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|7.5%
|47.0%
|45.2%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|2.0%
|17.2%
|46.6%
|34.1%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.2%
|10.6%
|33.7%
|39.6%
|15.0%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.4%
|4.3%
|18.3%
|35.7%
|31.4%
|10.0%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|2.2%
|10.8%
|26.4%
|33.7%
|21.4%
|5.3%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|0.9%
|5.1%
|16.0%
|28.8%
|29.6%
|16.0%
|3.5%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|0.5%
|3.0%
|10.5%
|22.3%
|29.2%
|22.9%
|9.9%
|1.8%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.2%
|1.4%
|5.9%
|15.0%
|25.0%
|26.8%
|17.9%
|6.8%
|1.1%
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
There are 3 critical triggers to watch out for in the coming week to May 31, 2024 with reference to CME Fedwatch.
Let us finally turn to the key monetary triggers in the coming week to June 07, 2024, which could have an impact on the CME Fedwatch.
TRIGGERS FOR CME FEDWATCH: NEXT WEEK TO JUNE 07, 2024
There are 3 critical triggers to watch out for in the coming week to June 07, 2024 with reference to CME Fedwatch.
We are in the midst of interesting times with the last mile inflation still not giving too many clear signals. However, it is clear that rate cuts are unlikely to be taken up for consideration before September.
CME FEDWATCH STILL PENCILS TWO RATE CUTS IN 2024
Compared to the previous week, there are 2 changes, although the expectation is still of two rate cuts in the year 2024. Firstly, the probability of rate cuts have gone up sharply. Secondly, the CME Fedwatch had pencilled in the possibility of a rate hike last week, but that has been eliminated after the stable PCE inflation data and sharply lower GDP second estimate for Q1-2024. As of date, the CME Fedwatch is pencilling in a 55% probability that the rate cuts would commence in the September 2024 Fed meet. The probability of 2 rate cuts in 2024 currently stands at 44%. Let us look at the hawkish and dovish standpoint.
At the end of the day, it will depend on whether the hawks within the Fed get the upper hand or the doves get the upper hand. For now, the hawks are calling the shots but things could change if data is supportive. Steady PCE inflation and sharply lower GDP growth estimates may be the first stepping stone for justifying a rate cut.
