Why is stock market down today? - SENSEX, Nifty tumble over 1%. IT stocks major draggers

Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Friday, with benchmark indices plunging over 1% each, dragged down by weak IT sector sentiment, cautious guidance from major companies, and macroeconomic pressures.

Market Overview: Nifty and Sensex Under Pressure

Nifty 50 declined over 250 points , slipping below the crucial 24,200 support level

declined , slipping below the crucial Sensex dropped more than 1,000 points, falling to around 76,600

The sharp decline was primarily triggered by weaker-than-expected Q4 results and cautious outlooks from IT giants like:

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys Leads the Fall Despite Strong Q4 Numbers

Shares of Infosys fell sharply:

Down as much as 5%

Hit a 52-week low of ₹1,176.40

Emerged as the top loser on Nifty

Q4 FY26 Performance

Net profit: ₹8,501 crore ( up 20.8% )

₹8,501 crore ( ) Revenue: ₹46,402 crore (up 13.4%) vs ₹40,925 crore YoY

FY26 Full-Year Performance

Net profit: ₹29,440 crore ( up 10.20% from ₹26,713 crore)

₹29,440 crore ( from ₹26,713 crore) Revenue: ₹178,650 crore (up 9.6%)

Despite strong earnings, investor sentiment turned negative due to muted FY27 guidance:

Revenue growth forecast: 1.5% to 3.5% (constant currency)

Why Infosys Outlook Is Worrying Investors

Management Commentary Highlights

Strong start to the year

Slowdown due to changing economic environment and West Asia conflict

Early signs of stabilisation

Growth expected in financial services, utilities, and AI services

Analyst Concerns

Performance seen as in-line or slightly below expectations

Major concern: weak demand outlook for FY27

Key issues flagged:

Slower decision-making in March

Rising competitive intensity

Brokerage Views on Infosys

Citigroup

Reported weak Q4 revenue and margins

Cut FY27–FY28 EPS estimates by 1–2%

Still expects Infosys to outperform peers

Nomura

Slight revenue miss but margin beat

Expects ~21% margins in FY27

Forecasts 3.4% USD revenue growth

Positive on BFSI, EURS, and AI-led deals

IT Sector Drag: Tech Mahindra and TCS Also Fall

The negative sentiment spread across the IT sector:

Both stocks featured among top losers, reflecting broader concerns around:

Slowing global demand

Pricing pressure

Delayed client decision-making

Rupee Weakness Adds to Market Pressure

The Indian rupee extended losses for the fifth consecutive session:

Fell 24 paise to ₹94.25 per US dollar

Key Reasons for Rupee Decline

Volatility in crude oil prices

Continued strength in the US dollar

Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia

Geopolitical Tensions Impacting Markets

Despite a ceasefire, tensions remain elevated:

Uncertainty around shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

US military seizure of another Iranian oil tanker

Rising risks to global energy supply chains

These developments are keeping investors on edge and impacting both currency and equity markets.

Additional Market Headwinds

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) Selling

Continued outflows from Indian equities

Added pressure on both markets and rupee

HSBC Downgrade

Downgraded Indian equities to “underweight” from “neutral”

Cited risks from elevated energy prices

Technical Breakdown

Nifty fell below 24,200 support level

Triggered algorithmic selling and further downside momentum

Conclusion: Markets Face Near-Term Uncertainty

Friday’s market decline highlights a combination of earnings concerns, weak forward guidance, global tensions, and macroeconomic pressures.

While companies like Infosys delivered strong historical performance, the market is forward-looking, and:

Muted growth outlook (1.5–3.5%)

Rupee weakness (₹94.25/USD)

FII outflows and global risks

are weighing heavily on sentiment.

In the near term, IT sector trends, currency movement, and geopolitical developments will remain key drivers for Indian markets.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.