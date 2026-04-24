Why is stock market down today? - SENSEX, Nifty tumble over 1%. IT stocks major draggers

24 Apr 2026 , 12:37 PM
Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Friday, with benchmark indices plunging over 1% each, dragged down by weak IT sector sentiment, cautious guidance from major companies, and macroeconomic pressures.
The sharp decline was primarily triggered by weaker-than-expected Q4 results and cautious outlooks from IT giants like:
Shares of Infosys fell sharply:
Despite strong earnings, investor sentiment turned negative due to muted FY27 guidance:
Key issues flagged:
The negative sentiment spread across the IT sector:
Both stocks featured among top losers, reflecting broader concerns around:
The Indian rupee extended losses for the fifth consecutive session:
Despite a ceasefire, tensions remain elevated:
These developments are keeping investors on edge and impacting both currency and equity markets.
Friday’s market decline highlights a combination of earnings concerns, weak forward guidance, global tensions, and macroeconomic pressures.
While companies like Infosys delivered strong historical performance, the market is forward-looking, and:
are weighing heavily on sentiment.
In the near term, IT sector trends, currency movement, and geopolitical developments will remain key drivers for Indian markets.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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