iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

Wipro Share Price declines 2%. Company announces largest buyback worth ₹15,000 crore

17 Apr 2026 , 03:44 PM

Shares of Wipro Ltd. closed at 204.30, down 2.83% post announcing its results for Q4FY26 and FY26.

Wipro Ltd reported a mixed but broadly stable performance for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26), reflecting steady execution in a challenging global IT services environment. While revenue and deal momentum showed bounce-back, profitability remained largely flat year-on-year, underscoring continued client caution and macroeconomic uncertainty in discretionary technology spending.

Financial Performance: Steady Revenue Growth, Marginal Profit Decline

For Q4 FY26, Wipro reported a net profit of ₹3,502 crore, marking a 2% decline year-on-year from ₹3,570 crore in Q4 FY25, but a 12% sequential increase from ₹3,119 crore in Q3 FY26. The sequential improvement indicates operational stability despite uneven demand conditions across markets.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹24,236 crore, reflecting a strong 8% year-on-year growth, driven by large deal conversions and continued demand for transformation-led services. On a broader tracking basis, gross revenue grew 2.9% quarter-on-quarter and 7.7% year-on-year, indicating sustained underlying business momentum.

In the IT services segment, revenue reached $2,651 million, up 0.6% sequentially and 2.1% year-on-year, highlighting slow but positive growth in constant currency terms.

Summary of Financial Performance – Q4FY26 (Quarter ended March 31, 2026)

Metric Q4 FY26 QoQ Change YoY Change Notes
Gross Revenue ₹242.4 billion ($2,583.0M) +2.9% +7.7% Broad-based revenue growth
IT Services Revenue $2,651.0 million +0.6% +2.1% Slow but positive growth
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue +0.2% -0.2% Flat-to-mild decline in constant currency terms
Total Bookings $3,455 million +3.2% (CC) Improved deal inflow
Large Deal Bookings $1,440 million +65.1% (CC) Strong acceleration in large deals
IT Services Operating Margin 17.3% -0.3 ppt -0.2 ppt Slight margin pressure
Net Income ₹35.0 billion ($373.2M) +12.3% -1.9% Strong QoQ recovery, slight YoY decline
EPS ₹3.34 ($0.04) +12.1% -2.1% In line with net income trend
Adjusted Net Income (Labour Code impact) ₹34.9 billion ($371.5M) +3.7% Normalized earnings view
Adjusted EPS ₹3.33 ($0.04) +3.7% Reflects normalized profitability
Operating Cash Flow ₹31.7 billion ($338.2M) -15.3% Cash flow decline YoY
Cash Flow as % of Net Income 90.1% Strong cash conversion
Voluntary Attrition 13.8% (TTM) Workforce stability metric

Summary of Financial Performance – FY26 (Year ended March 31, 2026)

Metric FY26 YoY Change Notes
Gross Revenue ₹926.2 billion ($9.9B) +4.0% Moderate annual growth
IT Services Revenue $10,478.1 million -0.3% Slight decline in core services
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue -1.6% Marginal contraction
Total Bookings $16.4 billion +14.0% Strong deal pipeline expansion
Large Deal Bookings $7.8 billion +45.4% Significant growth in large contracts
IT Services Operating Margin 17.2% +0.2 ppt Stable margin performance
Net Income ₹132.0 billion ($1.406B) +0.5% Flat earnings growth
EPS ₹12.6 ($0.13) +0.3% Stable per-share earnings
Adjusted Net Income ₹134.3 billion ($1.431B) +2.2% Normalized earnings improvement
Adjusted EPS ₹12.8 ($0.14) +2.1% Slight improvement YoY
Operating Cash Flow ₹149.3 billion ($1.591B) -11.9% Lower cash generation YoY
Cash Flow as % of Net Income 112.6% Strong annual cash conversion

Deal Wins and Demand Trends: Large Deals Drive Growth

A key highlight of the quarter was strong growth in large deal wins, which reached $1.44 billion, up 65% quarter-on-quarter. This surge indicates a shift in client spending patterns, where enterprises are consolidating vendors and prioritizing fewer but larger transformation contracts.

The growth is increasingly being driven by:

  • AI transformation initiatives
  • Enterprise cost optimisation programs
  • Vendor consolidation strategies

Rather than broad-based volume expansion, revenue gains are being supported by higher-value, outcome-oriented engagements.

Strategic Shift: AI-First and Platform-Led Growth

Wipro management emphasized a clear strategic pivot toward an AI-first operating model. CEO Srini Pallia highlighted that artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping client priorities and the nature of IT demand.

The company is increasingly positioning itself for what it calls an “AI-first world,” with a transition toward a “services-as-a-software” model. This includes expanding its AI Native Business & Platforms unit, which is expected to play a central role in delivering scalable, automated, and platform-driven services.

A notable example of this approach includes large-scale AI-led partnerships such as the engagement with Olam Group, reflecting deeper, transformation-oriented client relationships.

Management also emphasized reinvestment of operational efficiencies into AI capabilities, aiming to strengthen long-term competitiveness even in a subdued demand environment.

Margin Stability and Cash Flow Strength

Despite macro pressures, Wipro maintained stable margins within a narrow range. CFO Aparna Iyer noted strong financial discipline and highlighted robust cash generation.

Operating cash flows stood at 112.6% of net income for FY26, underscoring efficient working capital management and strong cash conversion.

The company also continued to invest in:

  • Client transformation programs
  • Capability development
  • Workforce upskilling

Outlook: Near-Term Softness, Gradual Recovery Expected

Wipro’s guidance for Q1 FY27 indicates continued near-term pressure, with IT services revenue expected between $2,597 million and $2,651 million, implying a -2% to 0% sequential growth range (constant currency).

Global IT spending is projected to rise from $5,563.8 billion in 2025 to $6,316.5 billion in 2026, representing over 10% growth, which may eventually translate into stronger enterprise IT demand.

Hiring Trends: Productivity Over Expansion

Wipro hired approximately 7,500 freshers in FY26, including around 3,000 in Q4. However, the company has not announced a hiring target for FY27, reflecting uncertainty in demand and increasing focus on AI-driven productivity improvements.

This signals a shift from traditional headcount-led growth to efficiency-led delivery models, where automation and AI reduce dependence on incremental hiring.

₹15,000 Crore Share Buyback

In a significant capital return move, Wipro announced its largest-ever share buyback worth ₹15,000 crore at ₹250 per share, subject to shareholder approval. This reinforces the company’s strong cash position and continued focus on shareholder returns.

The buyback follows a series of previous repurchase programs, including:

  • ₹2,500 crore (2016)
  • ₹11,000 crore (2017)
  • ₹10,500 crore (2019)
  • ₹9,500 crore (2020)
  • ₹12,000 crore (2023)

 

Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing

Stock prices are as of 17th April 2026 03:30 PM on NSE. Source for Financial Data – Wipro  

Related Tags

  • #Q4FY26
  • #StockMarketNews
  • earnings
  • wipro
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.