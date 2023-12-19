Considered and approved the Consolidation of Equity Shares of the Company from Face value of Rs. 1/- each to face value of Rs. 10/- each subject to the approval of embers of the Company. The record date for the Consolidation of Equity Shares ill be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding the Consolidation f Equity Shares in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated eptember 9, 2015 is attached herewith as Annexure 1 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 the Company has fixed Friday, 5th January, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of Shareholders entitled for Stock Consolidation of 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having Face Value of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) each into 1 (One) Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2023) Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that 7NR RETAIL LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Consolidation of the Equity Shares of the Company. Trading members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Equity Shares of the Company as per details given below: COMPANY NAME CODE 7NR RETAIL LTD (540615) RECORD DATE 05/01/2024 PURPOSE Consolidation of existing Ten equity shares from Rs.1/- each to ONE equity share of Rs.10/- each. NO DEALINGS FROM 05/01/2024 DR-690/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.12.2023) In continuation to the Exchanges Notice no. 20231227-11 dated December 27, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Trading in the Consolidated Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs.10/- each of 7NR RETAIL LTD (Scrip Code: 540615) will be resumed w.e.f. 17th January, 2024 (DR-698/2023-2024).: Company Name & Scrip Code 7NR RETAIL LTD (540615) New ISIN No. INE413X01035 Market Lot 1 (One) Remarks Consolidation of Equity Shares from Re.1/- fully paid up to Rs.10/- fully paid up. The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company will be valid for transactions on the Exchange on or after 17th January, 2024 (DR-698/2023-2024). Note: Trading in the Equity Shares of 7NR RETAIL LTD will be commenced with Consolidated Face Value of Rs. 10/- each. Trading Members are therefore requested to take abundant precautions while mentioning the rates for the Equity Shares of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.01.2024)