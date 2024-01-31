Raising of funds through issuance of up to 7,90,405 equity shares (Seven lakhs ninety thousand four hundred and five) Equity Shares of face value ? 10/- each of the Company (Equity Shares) to below mentioned proposed allottees (Proposed Allottees), on preferential basis at a price of ? 3,573.17/- per share as against floor price of ? 3,573.16/- per share computed in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), for an aggregate amount of up to ? 282,42,51,433.85/- (Rupees two hundred and eighty two crores forty two lakhs fifty one thousand four hundred thirty three and eighty five paise only) subject to the statutory/regulatory/contractual approvals and the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and such other permissions, sanctions and statutory approvals, as may be required. Extra Ordinary General meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 03:30 PM (IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, February 23, 2024 through video conferencing/other audio visual means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Please find the following attachments:- 1. Voting Results under Regulations 44(3) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and 2. Scrutinizer Report pursuant to rule Section 108 read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) rules, 2014 (Amendment Rules, 2015) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024) Please find attached herewith copy of Minutes of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 03:30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Video Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)