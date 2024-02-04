|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Feb 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the March 27, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 101, Haridarshan, B-wing, Bhogilal Phadia Road, Kandivali (W), Mumbai - 400067. EGM 27/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.02.2024) We are enclosed herewith Newspaper cutting pertaining to Corrigendum to notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
