Allied Computers International Asia Ltd AGM

0.49
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2019|10:33:33 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20235 Sep 2023
1) Appointment of Mr. Chirag Jain, Partner at JCA & Co, Practicing Company Secretary Firm as Secretarial Auditor of the company. 2) Directors Report for the year ended on March 31,2023 and adoption of Secretarial Audit Report pursuant to Section 204(l) of the Companies Act,2013 3) Convening the 29th (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company at 10.30 AM (IST), on Saturday, 30th September 2023 at Kshatriya Dynati Niwas Hall, 229-249, Raja Rammohan Roy Rd Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400004 for seeking their approval and approved the draft Notice of AGM. 4) Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 24th September, 2023 to 30th September, 2023 (Both Days Inclusive) for the purpose of (AGM) of the company. 5) Appointment of Mr. Chirag Jain, Partner at JCA & Co, as Scrutinizer of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; Submission of Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Result for the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2023. Voting Result along with Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/10/2023)

