Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd EGM

50
(-2.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Ambalal Sarabhai CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Aug 202321 Sep 2023
With reference to our letter dated 13th January, 2023 with regards to Scheme of Arrangement in nature of Demerger and vesting of the Oncology and Profertility Divisions of Sarabhai Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Applicant Demerged Company) in to Asence Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (Resulting Demerged Company), we wish to inform you that in pursuant to Order received from National Company Law tribunal, Ahmedabad notice is hereby given that the meetings of Unsecured Creditors of the Applicant Demerged company will be held on 20th September, 2023 and meetings of Unsecured/Secured Creditors of Applicant Resulting Company will be held on 21st September, 2023. The detailed announcement attached herewith for your reference.

Ambalal Sarabhai: Related News

No Record Found

