|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Aug 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|With reference to our letter dated 13th January, 2023 with regards to Scheme of Arrangement in nature of Demerger and vesting of the Oncology and Profertility Divisions of Sarabhai Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Applicant Demerged Company) in to Asence Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (Resulting Demerged Company), we wish to inform you that in pursuant to Order received from National Company Law tribunal, Ahmedabad notice is hereby given that the meetings of Unsecured Creditors of the Applicant Demerged company will be held on 20th September, 2023 and meetings of Unsecured/Secured Creditors of Applicant Resulting Company will be held on 21st September, 2023. The detailed announcement attached herewith for your reference.
