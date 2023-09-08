The 13th AGM of the Company will be held onSaturday 30th September, 2023 at 9:00 AM at the Kutch Kadwa Patel Samaj Wadi, Naroda, Ahmedabad-382330 Registere of Members and Share Transfer book shall remain closed from Sunday 24th Septemeber, 2023 till Saturday 30th September, 2023(Both Days Inclusive) for the purpose of 13th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/09/2023) With respect to captioned subject, we are submitting herewith the procedings of the 13th AGM. At the meeting business were transcacted as per the notice of the AGM. The voting results will be submitted on receipt the scrutinizers report. The meeting commenced at 9:00 AM and concluded at 9:45 AM This is for your information and record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)