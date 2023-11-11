ARAMBHAN HOSPITALITY SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 11 Nov 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023. Financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement),2015, this to inform you that Board Meeting of Company was held today that is on 11th November, 2023 to consider and approve the following matters that are enclosed herewith: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. 2.Limited Review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. 3. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30th September, 2023, Statement of Assets and Liabilities along with Cash Flow Statements as on 30th September, 2023 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023)