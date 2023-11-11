iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Board Meeting

3.96
(0.00%)
Mar 4, 2022|12:47:48 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20231 Nov 2023
ARAMBHAN HOSPITALITY SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 11 Nov 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023. Financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement),2015, this to inform you that Board Meeting of Company was held today that is on 11th November, 2023 to consider and approve the following matters that are enclosed herewith: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. 2.Limited Review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. 3. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30th September, 2023, Statement of Assets and Liabilities along with Cash Flow Statements as on 30th September, 2023 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023)

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.