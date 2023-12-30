iifl-logo-icon 1
Asarfi Hospital Ltd EGM

95.85
(-1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025

Asarfi Hospital CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Dec 202330 Jan 2024
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 29th day of December 2023 at 11:00 A.M and ended at 3:30 P.M, held at the registered office of the company i.e., 4th Floor, Asarfi Hospital, Baramuri, Bishunpur Polytechnic, Dhanbad 828130 inter alia considered and approved. 1st EGM of Asarfi Hospital on 30th January 2024. Cuttoff date for providing e voting 23-01-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2023) EGM 30/01/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 01.01.2024) SUMMARY OF PROCEEDING OF 1ST EGM MEETING OF COMPANY HELD ON TUESDAY, 30TH JANUARY 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI REGULATION,2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Shareholder Meeting/Postal Ballot- Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

