|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 May 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain close from Wednesday, 10 July, 2024 to Tuesday, 16 July, 2024 (both day Inclusive) for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting and Cut off/Record date Tuesday, July 09, 2024 for the purpose of payment of final dividend to the eligible members of the company for the financial year 2023-24.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.