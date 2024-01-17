Pursuant to applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain close from Wednesday, 10 July, 2024 to Tuesday, 16 July, 2024 (both day Inclusive) for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting and Cut off/Record date Tuesday, July 09, 2024 for the purpose of payment of final dividend to the eligible members of the company for the financial year 2023-24.