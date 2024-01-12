EGM 03/02/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing obligation and disclosure Requirement) Reg. 2015 we send herewith Notice along with notes to notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 4:00 P.M. the aforesaid notice along with the notes to notice being sent to all eligible shareholders and is also available on website of the company Pursuant tp Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015- the Register of Members and share transfer Books of the company will remain closed from 28th January to 3rd February (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/01/2024) Corrigendum to the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice dated 12th January 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Joy Realty Limited held on Saturday, February 3rd 2024 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. Submission of voting result along with scrutinizer Report for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Joy Realty Limited held on 3rd February 2024 under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures requirements) Regulation 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) We wish to inform you that the members of the Company through the special resolution passed in Extraordinary General Meeting held on 3rd February, 2024, inter alia, approved the change in name of the company from Joy Realty Limited to Avishkar Infra Realty Limited. Subsequently on application ROC, Mumbai on 27th March, 2024 issued Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to the change of name. In view of the same, the name of the company stands changed to Avishkar Infra Realty Limited (Enclosed herewith) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)