|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|13 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|1 Jan 2024
|26 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday 26 January, 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January, 2024 for taking records of the Members of the Company for the purpose of EGM scheduled on 31 January, 2024. Kindly take the same your records. Thanking You.
