|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|0.2
|2
|Final
|Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.20/-per Equity share (2% on par value Re.10/-) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 and the Final Dividend is payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders, will be dispatched / credited within 30 days from the date of ensuing AGM.
