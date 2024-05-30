Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Celestial Biolabs Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2024. Intimation of cancellation of Board meeting which was scheduled on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board of Directors in their just concluded Board meeting held today have: 1. Recommended the reappointment of M Surendra & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (FRN No: 017280S) for a second term of 5 years, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 2. Decided to convene the Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting on 23.05.2024; 3. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from 21st May, 2024 to 23rd May, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022-23 scheduled to be held on 23rd May, 2024; 4. Approved the appointment of Mr.Dattatreya Rao (DIN: 09719501) as Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company for a term of five years effective from 22nd April 2024 to 21st April 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 5. Noted the resignation of Mr.Amarachinta Padmanabha Rao (DIN 08229256), Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company 6. Noted the demise of Dr. Devarakonda Chidvilasa Sastri (DIN 02682897), Non-Executive Independent Director of the company (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.04.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22.04.2024 - Reappointment of statutory auditors, appointment of executive director & Chief Executive Officer, Resignation of Independent director & demise of independent director Resignation of Mr.Amarachinta Padmanabha Rao, Non-executive Independent director of the company Demise of Dr Devarakonda Chidvilasa Sastri, Non-executive Independent director of the company Appointment of Mr.Dattatreya Rao as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024)

Celestial Biolabs Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of the Company is schedule to be held on 29.03.2024: 1) to consider and take on record the standalone audited financial results & consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31.03.2023; 2) to consider and take on record the standalone unaudited financial results & consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / 3 months ended 30.06.2023; 3) to consider and take on record the standalone unaudited financial results & consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended 30.09.2023; 4)to consider and take on record the standalone unaudited financial results & consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended 31.12.2023 Considered and adopted the standalone and consolidated results for Q4 of 2022-23, Q1, Q2 and Q3 of FY 2023-24 Results for Q2 of FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

