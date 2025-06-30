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Cemindia Projects Ltd Rights

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1,094.4
(-1.65%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

ITD Cem CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon

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ITD Cem: Related News

ITD Cementation Wins ₹580 Crore Jetty Project in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais LNG Expansion

ITD Cementation Wins ₹580 Crore Jetty Project in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais LNG Expansion

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The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share, which translates to a 200% payout for shareholders for FY25.

30 Jun 2025|08:37 AM
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ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

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The infrastructure player has been operating in India for over 9 decades, and announced robust performance during the quarter.

10 Jun 2025|10:50 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 10th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 10th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITD Cementation, Premier Energies, AstraZeneca, etc.

10 Jun 2025|06:43 AM
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ITD Cementation Q4 Net Profit Rises 27% to ₹113.6 Crore

ITD Cementation Q4 Net Profit Rises 27% to ₹113.6 Crore

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Operating margin also enhanced to 10.5% in Q4 FY25 from 9.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing better operational performance.

14 May 2025|11:28 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 14th May 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th May 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, etc.

14 May 2025|06:47 AM
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ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

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On a YoY basis, revenue from operations grew to ₹2,244.9 crore from ₹2,017.2 Cr in Q3 FY24, which translates to an 11.3% increase, indicating steady run-rate business growth

13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
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ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

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ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port. 

31 Dec 2024|09:30 PM
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ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

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On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.

28 Oct 2024|10:22 AM
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ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

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ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.

3 Oct 2024|04:46 PM
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ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

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ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.

3 Oct 2024|12:34 PM
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