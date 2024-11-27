The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.