Book closure starting date : 29th December, 2023 Book closure ending date : 4th January, 2024 E-voting cut-off date /Record date : Wednesday, 28th December, 2023. Purpose : Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 4th January, 2024. Benpos date for sending notices : 8th December, 2023 Date of completion of dispatch : 12th December,2023 Cut off date : 28th December 2023 Remote evoting start date : 01.01.2024 start time 9.00 a.m. Remote evoting end date : 03.01,2024 end time 5.00 p.m. Date of EGM :Thursday, 4th January, 2024 EGM start time 14.00 hours by video conferencing/Other Audio visual means Result start time : 5-01-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.12.2023) The EGM of our company was convened on 4-1-2024 at 14.10 hours through video conference (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).Mrs.R. Gomathi, MD was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the EGM and she presided over the meeting. With the requisite quorum being present, the Chairperson called the meeting to order and conducted the proceedings. The representatives of Mr. T. Murugan, Secretarial Auditor and scrutinizer for the remote evoting process were also present at the meeting through VC. Queries raised by member(s) were answered. The Chairman called the meeting off at 14:26:33 hours with vote of thanks by the Chairman. Day & date : Thursday, 04th January, 2024 The EGM was held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Time of commencement of meeting : 14: 10:00 hours Time of conclusion : 14:26:33 hours The following business were transacted at the meeting though e-voting facility provided to the members Special Business ;Ordinary Resolutions 1. To appoint M/s Elias George & Co, Chartered Accountants , having (FRN:000801S) as the Statutory Auditors of th company to fill the casual vacancy arised due to the resignation by M/s. We also enclose herewith the declaration of results of the voting and report of the scrutinizer of the results of voting. pursuant to section 108 and 109 of the companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 and 21 of the companies (Management an Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the following items of business were transacted and Item No.1 approved by the members with requisite majority and Item No.2 was not approved by the members at the EGM of the company held on Thursday, 4th January, 2024 at 2.10 p.m. Special Business-Ordinary Resolutions: 1. Appt. of M/s Elias George & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the company to fill the casual vacancy arised due to the resignation by M/s MRC & Associates, Chartered Accountant Act 2013-Ordinary Resolution. 2. Please find enclosed copy of the newspaper cuttings published in Financial Express-English and Makkal Kural -Tamil in which published the results of E-voting for the 1/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on 4th January, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2024) 2.BOD took on record the outcome of EGM held on 4.1.24 wherein-(i)Shareholders have accordedappl for apptt of M/s.Elias George&Co,Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors to fill the casual vacancy-Ordinary Resolution.;(ii)Shareholders have NOT accorded appl to avail Loan(s) from the Director(s) who are falling within the definition of Related Party under Regu2(1)(zb) of the Listing Regulations to the extent of Rs.50Crores during the financial year 2023-24-Ordinary Resolution 1.Bd of Dir appd to avail loan of not exceeding Rs.90 Lakhs From Cos Bankers-Indian Bank, E.A.Puram Brh, Chennai-4 on the security of FD held by the co for purchase of a new C.T. 