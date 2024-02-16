|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Feb 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|EGM 09/03/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) Business Transacted at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 9th March, 2024 Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 9th March, 2024 Declaration of Voting results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 9th March, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.