|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|29 Aug 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|27 Sep 2023
|considered and approved the 1. Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company and Directors Report along with Annexures. 2. 31st Annual General meeting of the company is schedule to be held on Wednesday, 27th September 2023. 3. Fixed the Book Closure period from Thursday 21st day of September 2023 to Wednesday 27th day of September, 2023 (both days inclusive) in connection with the ensuing 31st AGM to be held on Wednesday 27th September, 2023. 4. Appointed Mr. Jineshwar Kumar Sankhala, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting process for the Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.