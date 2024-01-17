considered and approved the 1. Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company and Directors Report along with Annexures. 2. 31st Annual General meeting of the company is schedule to be held on Wednesday, 27th September 2023. 3. Fixed the Book Closure period from Thursday 21st day of September 2023 to Wednesday 27th day of September, 2023 (both days inclusive) in connection with the ensuing 31st AGM to be held on Wednesday 27th September, 2023. 4. Appointed Mr. Jineshwar Kumar Sankhala, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting process for the Annual General Meeting.