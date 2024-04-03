iifl-logo-icon 1
Darshan Orna Ltd EGM

Darshan Orna CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
EGM 29/04/2024 As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.04.2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024) Sub: Intimation of Book Closure This is to inform that the Register of Members & Share Transfer books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 23rd, April, 2024 to Monday, 29th, April, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, April 29, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) We hereby withdraw the intimation of Book Closure dated April 10, 2024 for the purpose of Extra -Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024) The Summary of the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Scrutinizer Report issued by the Practicing Company Secretary (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Darshan Orna: Related News

No Record Found

