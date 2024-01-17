Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rule 2014 and Regulation 42(2) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 as amended Board of Directors of the company have fixed the dates for closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall be closed from 21.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 on account of the AGM. Read less..