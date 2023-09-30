Dear Sir, I. This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on 06th September, 2023 held at registered office of the Company commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m. in pursuance with Regulation 30(4) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been approved by the Board of Directors and taken on record inter-alia the following matters: 1. Approve Date of Holding the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday 29th September, 2023 at 03:00 p.m. 2. Considered and approved the notice convening 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Notice Convening the said AGM will be sent in due course. 3. Considered and approved Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 with annexures. 4. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain cl Scrutinizer report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)