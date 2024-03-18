Dhruv Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir With reference to intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company would like to intimate the exchange regarding intimation of filing of an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC). We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be duly convened on Monday March 10 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office address. At the aforesaid meeting the companys Board of Directors shall discuss and approve the resolution for making an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC). This is for your information and record. Kindly take note of the same. Dear Sir, This is with reference to earlier intimation dated 11th March, 2024 regarding filing of an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.15 p.m., discussed and approved the resolution for making an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Please treat this as compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015. This is for your information and record. Kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024)