|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Dhruv Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir With reference to intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company would like to intimate the exchange regarding intimation of filing of an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC). We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be duly convened on Monday March 10 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office address. At the aforesaid meeting the companys Board of Directors shall discuss and approve the resolution for making an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC). This is for your information and record. Kindly take note of the same. Dear Sir, This is with reference to earlier intimation dated 11th March, 2024 regarding filing of an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.15 p.m., discussed and approved the resolution for making an application before the National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Branch under section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Please treat this as compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015. This is for your information and record. Kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Dhruv Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the Companys Registered Office to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 in the format prescribed by the Stock exchange amongst other things and any other item with the permission of the Chairman Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report carried out by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
