We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May, 2023 have 2. recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per Equity Share (i.e. 12%) having face value of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Final Dividend shall be paid after being approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Approved Friday, 04th August, 2023 as the record date for payment of final dividend subject to approval of Shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2023)