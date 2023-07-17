|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2023
|4 Aug 2023
|4 Aug 2023
|1.2
|12
|Final
|We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May, 2023 have 2. recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per Equity Share (i.e. 12%) having face value of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Final Dividend shall be paid after being approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Approved Friday, 04th August, 2023 as the record date for payment of final dividend subject to approval of Shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.