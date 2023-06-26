|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Jun 2023
|18 Jul 2023
|Decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 18th July, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 18, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2023) DYNAMIC SERVICES & SECURITY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 18-Jul-2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2023) Dynamic Services & Security Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2023)
