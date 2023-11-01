The Board of Directors held the additional Board Meeting to appoint an additional director and to fix the date of EGM for voting the resolution which was missed during the AGM. There may be delay in submitting UA Financial Results & Non Applicability Cert of Corp Governance for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. Due to the resolution of approving Statutory Auditors was missed during AGM. As intimated earlier, the company has called for EGM to get the resolution passed. Hence we request you to grant us an extension of time regarding submission of Un Audited Financial Results and the Non Applicability Certificate of the Corporate Governance (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.11.2023) EGM will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11.00 am to take the approval of the shareholders on the missed resolution at AGM i.e. appointment of Statutory Auditors. The e-Voting period is from 21-11-2023 at 9 am till 23-11-2023 at 5 pm. EGM Notices sent to the investors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/11/2023) We wish to inform you than an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting [EGM] of the Company was held on Friday, November 24, 2023, through Video Conferencing (VC) at 11.10 am and concluded at 12 Noon. The item of the business as mentioned in the EGM Notice dated October 27, 2023, has been transacted and the resolution have been passed by the members with requisite majority by way of remote e-Voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) In continuation to our earlier announcement in the Outcome of the AGM on 29-09-2023 and in the Outcome of EGM on 24-11-2023, we once again inform about the appointment of the Statutory Auditors by passing the resolution by the shareholders in the EGM held on 24-11-2023. This resolution was missed during the voting at the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2023)