EXDON TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve un-audited Financial Result for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)