Board approved:- 1. The interim dividend of INR. 0.50/- (Indian Rupee Fifty Paise) (i.e. 5%) per equity share of face value Rs.10 each has been declared by the Company in the Board Meeting. The Company has fixed Monday, November 20th, 2023 [20.11.2023], as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Dividend shall be paid on or before December 05, 2023.