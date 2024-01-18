|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2023
|20 Nov 2023
|20 Nov 2023
|0.5
|5
|Interim
|Board approved:- 1. The interim dividend of INR. 0.50/- (Indian Rupee Fifty Paise) (i.e. 5%) per equity share of face value Rs.10 each has been declared by the Company in the Board Meeting. The Company has fixed Monday, November 20th, 2023 [20.11.2023], as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Dividend shall be paid on or before December 05, 2023.
