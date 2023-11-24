Submission of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Submission of newspaper cuttings publishing the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Submission of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Submission of voting results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Submission of Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023)