Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) facility to transact the business as set out in the Notice.