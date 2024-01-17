|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|25 Aug 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) facility to transact the business as set out in the Notice.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.