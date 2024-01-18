The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 3.00/- per hare (30%) n 1,98,53,169 (One Crores Ninety Eight Lakhs Fifty Three Thousand One Hundred Sixty ine) Equity hares of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24, for approval by the Members of he Company t ensuing Annual General Meeting. The total dividend for the year (subject to approval y the hareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting) would be s. ,95,59,507/- Rupees Five Crore Ninety Five Lakhs Fifty Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Seven only). he ividend will be paid within 30 days from the date it is approved by the Members at nsuing Annual eneral Meeting of the Company