GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
51.21
51.21
51.21
51.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,721.9
1,191.73
1,021.5
1,029.08
Net Worth
1,773.11
1,242.94
1,072.71
1,080.29
Minority Interest
Debt
34.56
41.82
273.33
225.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.85
12.52
12.34
16.38
Total Liabilities
1,820.52
1,297.28
1,358.38
1,322.58
Fixed Assets
426.59
411.66
429.92
465.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
139.88
114.27
146.31
163.33
Networking Capital
781.22
637.25
735.35
611.14
Inventories
703.52
589.16
643.86
622.58
Inventory Days
74.11
Sundry Debtors
1,468.92
1,437.51
1,550.96
1,562.72
Debtor Days
186.04
Other Current Assets
1,462.2
910.21
873.95
886.99
Sundry Creditors
-1,034.98
-892.2
-1,065.43
-1,115.89
Creditor Days
132.84
Other Current Liabilities
-1,818.43
-1,407.43
-1,267.99
-1,345.26
Cash
472.82
134.1
46.8
82.4
Total Assets
1,820.52
1,297.28
1,358.38
1,322.58
The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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