iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
4,931
(3.94%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

GE VERNOVA T&D INDIA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

34,610

150.041,54,217.71330.4602,707.351,161.24

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,931

96.341,46,751.851,783.650.573,162.41369.78

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

911.2

106.781,43,447.11411.560.143,128.552.16

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

396.55

87.491,38,011.581,282.680.3512,310.3776.15

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,619.8

97.031,28,885.35311.40.54,108.7379.8

GE T&D India: RELATED NEWS

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

29 Jan 2026|01:57 PM
Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM
Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM
Read More
GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.