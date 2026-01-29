GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
34,610
|150.04
|1,54,217.71
|330.46
|0
|2,707.35
|1,161.24
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,931
|96.34
|1,46,751.85
|1,783.65
|0.57
|3,162.41
|369.78
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
911.2
|106.78
|1,43,447.11
|411.56
|0.14
|3,128.5
|52.16
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
396.55
|87.49
|1,38,011.58
|1,282.68
|0.35
|12,310.37
|76.15
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,619.8
|97.03
|1,28,885.35
|311.4
|0.5
|4,108.7
|379.8
The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.
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