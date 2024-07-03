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GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Share Price Live

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4,809
(1.37%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,800
  • Day's High4,863
  • 52 Wk High5,222.1
  • Prev. Close4,744
  • Day's Low4,794.5
  • 52 Wk Low 2,204
  • Turnover (lac)3,646.03
  • P/E94.81
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value117.41
  • EPS49.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,23,134.45
  • Div. Yield0
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  • Open4,739
  • Day's High4,883.5
  • Spot4,800
  • Prev. Close4,754
  • Day's Low4,739
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)1,375 (0.2%)
  • Roll Over%0.64
  • Roll Cost-0.86
  • Traded Vol.28,250 (-89.8%)
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GE Vernova T&D India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

₹4,800

Prev. Close

₹4,744

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3,646.03

Day's High

₹4,863

Day's Low

₹4,794.5

52 Week's High

₹5,222.1

52 Week's Low

₹2,204

Book Value

₹117.41

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,23,134.45

P/E

94.81

EPS

49.96

Divi. Yield

0

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2025

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1 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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GE Vernova T&D India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

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The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

29 Jan 2026|01:57 PM
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Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM
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GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

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Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM
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GE Vernova T&D India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.30%

Foreign: 0.30%

Indian: 50.69%

Non-Promoter- 41.79%

Institutions: 41.78%

Non-Institutions: 7.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

51.21

51.21

51.21

51.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,721.9

1,191.73

1,021.5

1,029.08

Net Worth

1,773.11

1,242.94

1,072.71

1,080.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,065.95

3,452.37

3,158.7

4,331.71

yoy growth (%)

-11.19

9.29

-27.07

6.89

Raw materials

-1,433.61

-1,483.18

-1,337.55

-729.79

As % of sales

46.75

42.96

42.34

16.84

Employee costs

-409.75

-401.92

-420.45

-387.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-179.65

85.87

-302.1

318.81

Depreciation

-57.86

-65.74

-78.39

-89.86

Tax paid

19.86

-29.02

53.1

-110.05

Working capital

-148.49

-216.44

311.8

-145.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.19

9.29

-27.07

6.89

Op profit growth

-174.97

-167.53

-183.71

548.96

EBIT growth

-197.08

-162.09

-157.45

342.1

Net profit growth

-182.26

-119.93

-244.93

-340.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010

Gross Sales

4,036.97

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4,036.97

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.17

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

35,010

151.661,55,877.14330.4602,707.351,161.24

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,958

96.611,47,153.411,783.650.573,162.41369.78

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

903.4

105.861,42,218.64411.560.143,128.552.16

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

386.3

85.211,34,407.651,282.680.3612,310.3776.15

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,624

96.891,28,707.29311.40.54,108.7379.8

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive & Independent Director

Neera Saggi

Non Executive & Independent Director

Sanjay Sagar

Non Executive Director

Johan Bindele

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Sushil Kumar

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Sandeep Zanzaria

Non Executive Director

Fabrice Aumont

Non Executive Director

Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez

Chairman & Independent Director

Rathindra Nath Basu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Mehta

Independent Director

Rashmi Joshi

Registered Office

A-18 First Floor,

Okhla Industrial Area Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-11-41610660

Website: http://www.ge.com/in/ge-td-india-limited

Email: company.secretary@ge.com

Registrar Office

P-22,

Bondel Road,

Kolkata - 700 019

Tel: 91-33-40116700/22806

Website: www.cbmsl.com

Email: rta@cbmsl.com

Summary

GE Vernova T&D india Limited was initially incorporated as The English Electric Company of India on March 13, 1957. The name of the Company was changed to ALSTOM T&D India Limited from The English Ele...
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Reports by GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GE Vernova T&D India Ltd share price today?

The GE Vernova T&D India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4809 today.

What is the Market Cap of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is ₹123134.45 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is 94.81 and 45.08 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GE Vernova T&D India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is ₹2204 and ₹5222.1 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.62%, 3 Years at 179.08%, 1 Year at 106.01%, 6 Month at 72.07%, 3 Month at 25.88% and 1 Month at 2.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 41.78 %
Public - 7.22 %

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