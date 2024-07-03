Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹4,800
Prev. Close₹4,744
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,646.03
Day's High₹4,863
Day's Low₹4,794.5
52 Week's High₹5,222.1
52 Week's Low₹2,204
Book Value₹117.41
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,23,134.45
P/E94.81
EPS49.96
Divi. Yield0
The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
51.21
51.21
51.21
51.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,721.9
1,191.73
1,021.5
1,029.08
Net Worth
1,773.11
1,242.94
1,072.71
1,080.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,065.95
3,452.37
3,158.7
4,331.71
yoy growth (%)
-11.19
9.29
-27.07
6.89
Raw materials
-1,433.61
-1,483.18
-1,337.55
-729.79
As % of sales
46.75
42.96
42.34
16.84
Employee costs
-409.75
-401.92
-420.45
-387.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-179.65
85.87
-302.1
318.81
Depreciation
-57.86
-65.74
-78.39
-89.86
Tax paid
19.86
-29.02
53.1
-110.05
Working capital
-148.49
-216.44
311.8
-145.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.19
9.29
-27.07
6.89
Op profit growth
-174.97
-167.53
-183.71
548.96
EBIT growth
-197.08
-162.09
-157.45
342.1
Net profit growth
-182.26
-119.93
-244.93
-340.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
4,036.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4,036.97
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
35,010
|151.66
|1,55,877.14
|330.46
|0
|2,707.35
|1,161.24
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,958
|96.61
|1,47,153.41
|1,783.65
|0.57
|3,162.41
|369.78
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
903.4
|105.86
|1,42,218.64
|411.56
|0.14
|3,128.5
|52.16
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
386.3
|85.21
|1,34,407.65
|1,282.68
|0.36
|12,310.37
|76.15
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,624
|96.89
|1,28,707.29
|311.4
|0.5
|4,108.7
|379.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive & Independent Director
Neera Saggi
Non Executive & Independent Director
Sanjay Sagar
Non Executive Director
Johan Bindele
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Sushil Kumar
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Zanzaria
Non Executive Director
Fabrice Aumont
Non Executive Director
Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez
Chairman & Independent Director
Rathindra Nath Basu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Mehta
Independent Director
Rashmi Joshi
A-18 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Area Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-11-41610660
Website: http://www.ge.com/in/ge-td-india-limited
Email: company.secretary@ge.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata - 700 019
Tel: 91-33-40116700/22806
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
Summary
GE Vernova T&D india Limited was initially incorporated as The English Electric Company of India on March 13, 1957. The name of the Company was changed to ALSTOM T&D India Limited from The English Ele...
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Reports by GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
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