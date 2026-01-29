Approved convening of 69th (Sixty Ninth) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, through video conferencing/other audio-visual means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025 Summary of Proceedings of the 69th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.09.2025) Scrutinizers Report and voting results of the 69th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2025)