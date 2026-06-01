Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|4,000
|₹30 50.37%
|23,375790.47%
|-
|-
|4,100
|-
|-
|3750%
|₹757.25 0%
|4,200
|₹56 97.18%
|43,87513.22%
|26,875-2.71%
|₹618.35 -23.7%
|4,300
|₹77.15 112.24%
|26,6258.67%
|5,0000%
|₹712.15 0%
|4,400
|₹99.05 110.52%
|39,875293.82%
|-
|-
|4,500
|₹130.9 115.11%
|84,37514.40%
|18,375-0.67%
|₹320 -42.06%
|4,600
|₹173.85 112.53%
|9,25015.62%
|2,87515%
|₹264.75 -42.28%
|4,700
|₹212.05 99.76%
|25,000-7.40%
|1,33,8755.41%
|₹252.95 -46.19%
|4,800
|₹270 97.87%
|61,37560.98%
|17,25060.46%
|₹173 -48.28%
|4,900
|₹327.25 100.76%
|25,000119.78%
|46,125-0.27%
|₹140 -51.58%
|5,000
|₹398.4 94.38%
|25,625-25.72%
|26,375-5.38%
|₹111 -54.99%
|5,100
|₹464.6 75.55%
|10,62537.09%
|38,87512.27%
|₹87 -57.67%
|5,200
|₹549.6 70.2%
|5,12513.88%
|18,87514.39%
|₹68 -55.77%
|5,300
|₹370 -0.35%
|1,6250%
|24,000-23.80%
|₹52 -61.36%
|5,400
|-
|-
|33,25014.65%
|₹40.2 -62.98%
|5,500
|-
|-
|30,375-3.18%
|₹32 -59.82%
|5,600
|₹740 7.24%
|8750%
|22,500-3.22%
|₹26 -61.65%
|5,700
|-
|-
|30,875-12.09%
|₹21 -56.52%
|5,800
|₹750 0%
|3750%
|30,250-3.58%
|₹14 -59.94%
|6,000
|-
|-
The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.
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