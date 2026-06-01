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QUICKLINKS FOR GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Option Chain

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4,744
(-6.37%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--4,000₹30 50.37%23,375790.47%
--4,100--
3750%₹757.25 0%4,200₹56 97.18%43,87513.22%
26,875-2.71%₹618.35 -23.7%4,300₹77.15 112.24%26,6258.67%
5,0000%₹712.15 0%4,400₹99.05 110.52%39,875293.82%
--4,500₹130.9 115.11%84,37514.40%
18,375-0.67%₹320 -42.06%4,600₹173.85 112.53%9,25015.62%
2,87515%₹264.75 -42.28%4,700₹212.05 99.76%25,000-7.40%
1,33,8755.41%₹252.95 -46.19%4,800₹270 97.87%61,37560.98%
17,25060.46%₹173 -48.28%4,900₹327.25 100.76%25,000119.78%
46,125-0.27%₹140 -51.58%5,000₹398.4 94.38%25,625-25.72%
26,375-5.38%₹111 -54.99%5,100₹464.6 75.55%10,62537.09%
38,87512.27%₹87 -57.67%5,200₹549.6 70.2%5,12513.88%
18,87514.39%₹68 -55.77%5,300₹370 -0.35%1,6250%
24,000-23.80%₹52 -61.36%5,400--
33,25014.65%₹40.2 -62.98%5,500--
30,375-3.18%₹32 -59.82%5,600₹740 7.24%8750%
22,500-3.22%₹26 -61.65%5,700--
30,875-12.09%₹21 -56.52%5,800₹750 0%3750%
30,250-3.58%₹14 -59.94%6,000--

GE T&D India: Related NEWS

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

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The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

29 Jan 2026|01:57 PM
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Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM
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GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

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Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM
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