Recommended a final dividend @ 250% i.e. Rs. 5/- per Equity Share (face value of Re. 2/- each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM, if approved. Fixed the record date to determine the shareholders who would be entitled to receive the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if approved by the shareholder of the Company at the ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2025)