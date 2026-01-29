|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|5
|250
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend @ 250% i.e. Rs. 5/- per Equity Share (face value of Re. 2/- each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM, if approved. Fixed the record date to determine the shareholders who would be entitled to receive the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if approved by the shareholder of the Company at the ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2025)
The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.
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